Dublin: 19 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Man and woman charged after girl (9) is found in Dublin with serious injuries

They are due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Aug 2019, 9:58 AM
57 minutes ago 10,364 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758655
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TWO PEOPLE ARE due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with an incident where a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, are due to appear before the court at 10.30am.

The girl was found with serious injuries at a house in Rush in Co Dublin on 2 July.

The man and woman were arrested on 7 July and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in north Dublin garda stations.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

