Monday 20 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
14-year-old Kayleigh Hafford. Pic provided by Gardaí.
# Missing Person
Gardaí searching for teen girl missing from Co Louth
Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station.
3.3k
0
31 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the Tallanstown area of Co Louth since yesterday. 

Kayleigh Hafford was last seen in the Dunleer area on Sunday afternoon. She was wearing a white track suit, white converse runners and a black padded coat with a black fur trim. 

She is described as being around 5′ 4″ in height, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.” 

