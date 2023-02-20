Gardaí searching for teen girl missing from Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the Tallanstown area of Co Louth since yesterday.

Kayleigh Hafford was last seen in the Dunleer area on Sunday afternoon. She was wearing a white track suit, white converse runners and a black padded coat with a black fur trim.

She is described as being around 5′ 4″ in height, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

