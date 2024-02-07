Girl (7) broke her nose after being lifted from seat on ride at Funderland, court hears

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl was lifted from her seat and crashed face on into the back of a person sitting ahead of her in a Jungle River Ride at the RDS, the Circuit Civil Court heard today.

Barrister Matthew Jolley told Judge James O’Donoghue that Evie Healy had not been restrained by any safety harness when the accident happened at the Christmas/New Year Funderland show on 3 January 2020.

Evie, now aged 11, through her mother Margaret Healy, sued Limerick-based William Bird Rollercoaster Limited for up to €60,000 damages for injuries to her nose.

Jolley, who appeared with Bowler Geraghty Solicitors, told Judge O’Donoghue that Evie had not been secured in any way in the rear log or car of a Jungle River Ride. She had just been holding on to a wet and slippery bar when the fairground ride, as intended, suddenly dropped.

Advertisement

He said Evie, of Ceannt Fort, Mount Browne, Dublin, had been thrown up out of her seat and crashed with force face on into the back of another joyrider sitting ahead of her.

The following day at Crumlin children’s Hospital an x-ray revealed she had broken her nose.

Jolley said the defendant had conceded liability 100% and had made a settlement offer of €12,500 and costs to Evie which he was recommending to the court.

He said Judge John O’Connor had earlier refused to approve a settlement offer of €7,500 and had sent the case forward for trial before another judge.

Jolley said he was recommending the higher new offer which was approved by Judge O’Donoghue.

The judge said he thought it was a very fair offer by the rollercoaster company.