Girl (16) in serious condition after being pulled from sea in Bray

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the sea in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The Irish Coast Guard, ambulance service and gardaí were involved in the operation.

The girl was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Local gardaí were alerted to the incident at the seafront in Bray at around 6.45pm today.

A garda spokesperson said ambulance crew required the assistance of An Garda Síochána “as a crowd was gathering” at the scene.