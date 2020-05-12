This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Girl (16) in serious condition after being pulled from sea in Bray

The girl was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 12 May 2020, 8:36 PM
40 minutes ago 13,977 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097580
File photo of Bray, Co Wicklow.
Image: Shutterstock/Agnieszka Pas
File photo of Bray, Co Wicklow.
File photo of Bray, Co Wicklow.
Image: Shutterstock/Agnieszka Pas

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the sea in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The Irish Coast Guard, ambulance service and gardaí were involved in the operation.

The girl was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Local gardaí were alerted to the incident at the seafront in Bray at around 6.45pm today.

A garda spokesperson said ambulance crew required the assistance of An Garda Síochána “as a crowd was gathering” at the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie