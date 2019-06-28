Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled out to sea by rip current

A TEENAGE GIRL has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled out to sea off Termonfeckin beach in Co Louth.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident involving a missing swimmer at about 1.30pm today.

The girl was pulled out to sea by a rip current.

She was transferred by rescue helicopter R116 to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she is understood to be in a serious condition.

A winchman was lowered into the sea after the girl was spotted from the air. He then swam with her to shore and she was airlifted to hospital.

RNLI lifeboats from Skerries and Clogherhead were also tasked to assist in the rescue if required, and were stood down after the girl was recovered.