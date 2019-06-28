This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled out to sea by rip current

The incident happened off Termonfeckin beach.

By Órla Ryan Friday 28 Jun 2019, 7:13 PM
43 minutes ago 4,185 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4702398
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto

A TEENAGE GIRL has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled out to sea off Termonfeckin beach in Co Louth.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident involving a missing swimmer at about 1.30pm today.

The girl was pulled out to sea by a rip current.

She was transferred by rescue helicopter R116 to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she is understood to be in a serious condition.

A winchman was lowered into the sea after the girl was spotted from the air. He then swam with her to shore and she was airlifted to hospital.

RNLI lifeboats from Skerries and Clogherhead were also tasked to assist in the rescue if required, and were stood down after the girl was recovered.

