#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Girl left with serious injuries after Galway collision involving mini bus

No other injuries were reported, Gardaí said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Apr 2022, 4:51 PM
44 minutes ago 3,290 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5733851
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A GIRL IS being treated in hospital for serious injuries in a collision involving a mini bus that took place in Co Galway this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Dunlo Quay, near the L4602, in Ballinasloe. The incident took place at around 12.10pm.

The girl, who was a pedestrian, was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries, Gardaí said.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place. A forensic collision examination has been scheduled.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Any road users who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm and who has camera, including dash cam, footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie