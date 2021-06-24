#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Giuliani suspended from practising law over false statements made for Trump

A disciplinary committee has barred the ex-mayor of New York over statements he made in a bid to get the 2020 presidential election result reversed.

By Odhrán Allen Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 8:24 PM
48 minutes ago 5,470 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5476882
Rudy Giuliani has had his licence to practise law withdrawn over false statements he made in court.
Image: Mary Altaffer/AP
Rudy Giuliani has had his licence to practise law withdrawn over false statements he made in court.
Rudy Giuliani has had his licence to practise law withdrawn over false statements he made in court.
Image: Mary Altaffer/AP

AN APPEALS COURT has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practising law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani’s licence that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R Biden,” the committee wrote.

The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.

The ruling, signed today, will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

A message seeking comment about the ruling was sent to Giuliani and his lawyer today.

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s lies after the 2020 election, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Biden and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

The lies around the 2020 election helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the US Capitol on 6 January in a shocking effort to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory.

And since that time, Republicans have used that lie to push stricter voting laws nationwide.

The suspension comes as Giuliani is under scrutiny by federal prosecutors over his interactions with figures in Ukraine while he was trying to get that country to launch an investigation of Biden’s son.

Federal agents raided Giuliani’s home and office in April, taking electronic devices including phones and computers.

The investigation includes an examination of whether Giuliani was required to register as a foreign agent in the US.

Some of the Ukrainian figures Giuliani worked with were also interested in getting his help lobbying the Trump administration to dismiss the US ambassador to that country.

That investigation was not a factor in the suspension of his law licence.

The suspension will not affect Giuliani’s ability to act as a lobbyist or do security consulting, but will likely will prevent him from practising law in jurisdictions even beyond New York, said David S Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor.

Giuliani would be obligated to tell other states about the suspension, he said, which “in all likelihood will cause them to say, ‘you won’t be able to practice here’”.

Odhrán Allen

