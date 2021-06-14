Poll: Should it be an offence to refuse to give gardaí a password?

THE MINISTER FOR Justice will today outline plans for a sweeping overhaul of how gardaí operate, including a new power for gardaí to request passwords or encryption keys for electronic devices.

The new legislation aims to make changes based on the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Under the new law people would be required to provide passwords for access to electronic devices when gardaí are carrying out a search under warrant.

While some people have welcomed the move, others have said it encroaches on people’s civil liberties.

What do you think: Should it be an offence to refuse to give gardaí a password to an electronic device?