#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Glacier collapse in Italian Alps kills five

The glacier collapse triggered an avalanche of snow, ice and rock.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 5:08 PM
40 minutes ago 5,822 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5806816
The Dolomites mountain range in the Italian alps.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Dolomites mountain range in the Italian alps.
The Dolomites mountain range in the Italian alps.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN AVALANCHE SPARKED by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps has killed at least five people and injured eight others, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless,” Michela Canova told AFP, saying that the eight injured “remained a provisional count”. The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente, she said.

Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.

Helicopters were scrambled to take part in the rescue operation and to monitor the situation from the air.

“An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several roped parties, some of whom were swept away,” Canova said. “The total number of climbers involved is not yet known,” she added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Marmolada glacier is the largest glacier in the Dolomites, which is part of the Italian Alps and situated on the northern face of Marmolada.

The glacier feeds the Avisio river and over looks Lake Fedaia.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie