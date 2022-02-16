Appeal against proposed Kilkenny cheese plant dismissed by Supreme Court

THE SUPREME COURT has dismissed an appeal against the granting of planning permission for a multi-million euro proposed Glanbia cheese factory in Kilkenny.

An Taisce had appealed to the Supreme Court a previous dismissal of its appeal against the factory.

Mr Justice Gerard Hogan delivered the Supreme Court ruling today on the issue and dismissed the appeal, upholding the previous High Court judgement.

The environmental NGO had raised concerns about the assessment of the environmental impact of the plant, and challenged An Bord Pleanála’s decision to allow it.

It brought the initial challenge to the High Court – but this case was quashed by the court last year. In July, the High Court also dismissed An Taisce’s challenge to seek leave to appeal the decision.

The proposed cheese factory would be located in Belview in Kilkenny, near the Waterford border, and would make edam and gouda cheese.

It a joint venture between Glanbia and the Dutch company Royal A-ware, as part of a strategy to diversify the Irish export market.

Today’s judgement said agricultural emissions “present a challenge” in the context of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The judgement said that although An Taisce lost its appeal, it “nevertheless raised important and practical issues regarding the development consent process”.

It also acknowledged that the project is likely to strengthen the overall demand for milk production with 20% of the existing Glanbia milk currently sold to other producers being switched to meet demands of the proposed factory.

This may create a “market vacuum” which will be catered for by other companies and farmers who may “be tempted to increase their own milk production as a result”.

A number of other objections and suggestions around the planning permission were dismissed by the court in support of original judgements.

President of the Irish Farmers’ Association Tim Cullinan said today’s decision should be “respected by everybody”.

“Every appeal avenue has now been exhausted. It’s clear that our planning system needs significant reform to avoid it being used by some to delay necessary developments,” he said in a statement.