Police officer stabbed and suspect shot in 'serious incident' in Glasgow city centre

A POLICE OFFICER has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police has confirmed that a male suspect has been shot and that a police officer had been injured. They are continuing to deal with the incident.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer. I would like to reassure the public that at this time we’re not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement.

“I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital. ”

Greater Glasgow Police earlier said that they are “currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow”.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. “The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” police said in a tweet.

The Scottish Police Federation has also confirmed that an officer has been stabbed in the incident.

“We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” the organisation said.

There is currently no official confirmation of any other injuries.

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Source: Nicola Sturgeon/Twitter

The witness said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room (a pub)

We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.

The Scottish Police Federation, who confirmed the stabbing of an officer, earlier tweeted:

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said that a number of roads were being closed off due to “a serious police incident” the following roads are currently closed until further notice

The include: “West George Street – between Hope Street and West Nile Street. Renfield Street – between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.”

- With reporting by PA News