Saturday 31 August, 2019
Scottish police launch 'thorough and robust inquiry' after Irish unity march riot

Police said a planned parade by a republican flute band was met by a ‘disruptive’ counter protest.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 6:07 PM
55 minutes ago 6,081 Views 10 Comments
The scene at Govan Road in Glasgow after the disruption last night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The scene at Govan Road in Glasgow after the disruption last night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

POLICE IN SCOTLAND have promised to take a robust approach in their investigation into a riot during an Irish unity march in Glasgow yesterday evening.

Police said a planned parade, organised by the James Connolly Republican flute band, was met by a “disruptive counter-demonstration” involving several hundred people. They said there was significant disorder around the Govan Road area.

“Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves.

“It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Specialist public order officers and dog units were deployed to de-escalate the situation last night.

Hargreaves said police will now undertake a “thorough and robust enquiry” and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption.

