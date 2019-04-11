This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bord Pleanála says 25% of Poolbeg Glass Bottle site must be a mix of social and affordable housing

The planning permission will see that close to 900 social and affordable homes will be built on the site.

By Christina Finn Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 11:05 AM
37 minutes ago 1,996 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4587143
Glass Bottle Site.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Glass Bottle Site.
Glass Bottle Site.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has granted planning permission for housing on the Glass Bottle site, which will see 25% of the 3,500 apartments being a mix of social and affordable housing. 

The planning permission sets out that 10% of the development must be social housing.

Another 15% must be used for both social and affordable housing. Today’s decision will see that close to 900 social and affordable homes will be built on the site.

Last year, Dublin City Council entered into discussions with the receiver working on the Poolbeg SDZ site over the number of social houses to be included in the development.

Social and affordable housing 

The draft Poolbeg Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) scheme set out the fast-tracking of  planning for 3,500 homes in the new urban quarter on the Poolbeg peninsula in Dublin. 

By law under Part V of the Planning and Development Act 2000, developers must provide 10% or more of any housing scheme for social housing – in this case, it would have worked out at a minimum of 350 units.

However, Dublin City Council increased that number for this development in a vote in May 2017. Under the plans, more than 25% of the apartments would be used for social and affordable housing, meaning that 900 – almost a quarter – of the units would be social or affordable.

Following legal advice, the receiver appealed the provision and indicated to the council it would be providing the minimum number. The receiver argues that there is no legal basis to require it to provide more than 10%.

Today, An Bord Pleanála has finally ruled on the long running controversy, allowing for the provision of close to 900 social and affordable homes on the former Glass Bottle Company site in Ringsend.

The document sets out that “a commercial agreement shall be entered into between Dublin City Council, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the owners/developers… for the delivery of 15% of the residential units… for social and affordable housing purposes. These units shall be additional to the housing provided for social housing purposes as required”. 

Build-to-rent

An Bord Pleanala also sets out that where the scheme is a dedicated build-to-rent, to avoid the “domination of any particular unit mix or tenure” any such build-to-rent proposal shall be limited to 100-150 units. 

The planning permission also requires for there to be community and cultural spaces on the site, with An Bord Pleanala stating that the scheme should provide for 40 artists’ studios in various sites. 

In terms of traffic, the document states that “the matter of heavy traffic on South Bank Road needs to be addressed”, adding that Dublin City Council will work with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to “refine the route of the South Prot Access and Eastern Bypass Corridor”. 

A spokesperson for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told TheJournal.ie that today’s decision is “very welcome” and “positive”. 

The news has also been welcomed by Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys, who has been campaigning for housing to be built on the vacant site for years. 

He said to reduce the social housing allocation, after the agreement was made in good faith, was indefensible.

The Labour senator told TheJournal.ie that the focus and pressure is now on the Department of Housing and whether they can deliver such numbers of social housing on the site.

With the country in the midst of a housing crisis, he said it is vital that fast-track building gets underway as soon as possible, adding that delays have affected this site for close to 20 years. 

The decision today will mean there is a new village just 20 minutes away from the city centre, said the senator, which he added is welcome news.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie