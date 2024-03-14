Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain to headline Glastonbury

DUA LIPA, COLDPLAY AND SZA are set to headline Glastonbury this year.

Organisers announced the initial lineup for the Worthy Farm festival this morning, with many more acts yet to be announced.

It marks the first time in the festival’s history that female artists have taken two of the three headline slots.

Country singer Shania Twain will also take to the Pyramid Stage to play the tea time legends slot on the Sunday afternoon.

The five-time Grammy-award winner has sold more than 100 million records in her career, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.



Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

Twain told Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I really am so excited. I mean, the best part of it is being able to share it now. It’s just so exciting. It’s been hard to keep it to myself, to be honest. So I’m really glad that this is announced. And I’m just buzzing.

“There’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like I’m there, I’ve arrived at this slot. It’s going to be gorgeous, at sunset time, it is stunning. I’ve watched some of the other performances and I’m already planning what I’m going to wear. You know, all that exciting stuff.”

Dua Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the Friday night headliner. The announcement comes a day after the British singer announced her third album, Radical Optimism.

Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 on the Saturday night. The band will also make history by becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

The Sunday night headliner is Grammy and Brit winner Sza, real name Solana Imani Rowe, known for the songs Snooze and Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean are also among those set to perform on the Pyramid Stage.

Irish bands Fontaines DC and the Mary Wallopers will also perform at Glastonbury.

Fontaines DC have been named as the ‘Best Band in the World’ by NME magazine, and won the Best International Group award at the BRIT Awards in 2022. The Mary Wallopers

Tickets for this year’s festival are sold out, but there is due to be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in April.

The 2024 festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26 June to 30 June.

