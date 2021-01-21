The Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row

THIS YEAR’S GLASTONBURY Festival has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, Glastonbury Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said they were “so sorry” to have to cancel the event for the second year in a row.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” they said.

“In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Every year, around 200,000 people attend the festival.

Similar to last year, those who secured a ticket in October 2019 will have the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

” We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022,” the organisers said.

“We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily.”