Company fined €75,000 after employee loses hand at concrete block plant

A COMPANY HAS been fined €75,000 for breaches of health and safety regulations after an employee’s hand was amputated while he was clearing cement from an auger, according to the State’s workplace safety watchdog.

Gleeson Concrete Unlimited in Donohill, Co Tipperary pleaded guilty to an offence under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 in that it failed to manage and conduct work activities in such a way to ensure employee safety.

At Waterford Circuit Court yesterday, Judge Eugene O’ Kelly imposed a fine of €75,000 on the company.

The prosecution arose after an incident occurred on 31 March 2021 at the concrete block-making plant in Donohill.

An employee of the company suffered serious injuries when his right hand was amputated while he was clearing a blockage of cement from an auger.

Assistant chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority Mark Cullen said: “Certain work activities will involve hazards that may have significant higher level of risks, risks that give rise to the potential of serious personal injury if not identified and managed appropriately.

“It is essential that employers manage and conduct the work activities being carried out at the place of work to ensure the safety, health and welfare of all employees.”