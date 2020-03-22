This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Glendalough upper car park closed due to concerns over social distancing requirements

The National Parks and Wildlife Service said earlier this week that there’s been an increase in people using parks.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 1:25 PM
33 minutes ago 5,819 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054142
Glendalough, Co Wicklow
Image: Shutterstock/mielag
Glendalough, Co Wicklow
Glendalough, Co Wicklow
Image: Shutterstock/mielag

THE UPPER CAR PARK at Glendalough in Co Wicklow has been closed until further notice due to concerns over social distancing requirements. 

Wicklow County Council confirmed this morning that the food franchises at the location will also be closed. 

The council said it has taken this decision due to concerns regarding social distancing requirements. 

“We regret the inconvenience caused and would ask members of the public to observe HSE guidelines as regards social distancing,” the council said. 

Over the past week, many people have taken the opportunity to go out walking. 

This activity has been encouraged by the Department of Health as a way of maintaining both physical and mental health but those doing so are asked to keep within their own small groups and staying at least two metres apart.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said there has been an increase in people using parks. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, NPWS spokesperson Wesley Atkinson said many people were observed yesterday not adhering to social distancing guidelines when queuing and gathering together in groups. 

Related Read

18.03.20 Is it OK to go for that walk outdoors? What you need to know about social distancing

In its statement, the NPWS provided guidelines as to how many people can go walking safely. 

“To this end, the NPWS is encouraging small walking groups – with a distance of approximately 2 metres between individuals  – to avail of the numerous walks within the Parks and Reserves,” it said. 

“The NPWS asks individuals to avoid congregating closely in large groups, even in these outdoor areas.”

Includes reporting by Rónán Duffy 

