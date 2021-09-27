Emergency services respond to 'serious incident' after dairy plant explosion

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of what has been described as a “serious incident” at a dairy plant production facility in Killeigh, Offaly.
Several units of the fire brigade, ambulances and gardaí are all at the scene of the incident.
Significant damage has been done to the entire facility. However, no serious injuries have yet been reported.
More to follow.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)