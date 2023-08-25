Glitch in DCU email list allows students to view sensitive information of other students

A GLITCH IN a mass email in Dublin City University has led to students receiving automatic responses with sensitive information about other students attached.

The original email, which included information about registering for the upcoming academic year, was sent to students earlier today.

A student initially contacted the university with a query and received an automatic reply, notifying them that there was a “high volume of queries”.

However, the automatic reply copied a mass email group into the response which led to students gaining access to the person’s original query. This led to thousands of students gaining access to the person’s original query.

Subsequent emails included references to other sensitive queries, as well as sharing sensitive data including student numbers and email signatures.

Any student who replied to the email was automatically copied into the subsequent reply, leading to a number of students’ emails being seen by anyone on the email list.

It is not clear what caused the error, but it is understood the problem has now been contained.

In a statement to The Journal a spokesperson for the university said the university’s IT department are aware of the issue and are currently working to resolve it. The university could not provide any further comment.