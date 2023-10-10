Ireland is increasing its foreign aid budget by €60 million to €776.5m

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
IRELAND IS TO increase its allocation of foreign aid by €60 million to €776.5 million which is an 8.4% increase on the 2023 allocation.
The announcement brings the total allocation in the Official Development Assistance (ODA) from across Government for 2024 to €2 billion.
The increase of €60 million to the Department of Foreign Affairs’ ODA contribution includes a significant increase in Ireland’s international climate finance contributions.
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said that the payments are structured to deal with multiple crises such as war refugees and other incidents such as drought in the Horn of Africa and the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.
“This increased funding will see Overseas Development Assistance through the Department of Foreign Affairs reach new record high levels.
“Within this commitment, we will provide at least half of the additional funding necessary to achieve the government’s 2025 climate finance pledge. This funding will protect people in some of the most vulnerable nations on earth from the very real and growing consequences of a warming world,” he said.
In another Foreign Affairs allocation Donohoe also referenced the “Our Shared Island” initiative which is part of the Global Ireland Strategy which support development on the island of Ireland as well as “sharing our Irish values with the world”.
“Last month, I attended the launch of a new round of PEACEPLUS funding, supported by the European Union, and agreed with the United Kingdom.
“To support this work €1.1 billion in funding will be invested in projects that support shared peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties,” he said.
The government has already allocated €247m of the Shared Island initiative from the total commitment of €500m out to 2025.
“We are moving ahead with major cross-border investment commitments, like the Ulster Canal restoration and a new teaching building at Ulster University’s Derry campus. We will continue to invest in all-island partnerships, to build a more connected, sustainable and prosperous island for all,” he added.
Donohoe also spoke of the benefit of EU funding and how €1 billion in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve was helping to counter the “adverse economic and social consequences of Brexit” across a range of sectors.
Ireland was also getting €1 billion as part of the Recovery and Resilience Facility which is designed to mitigate the impacts of Covid and also a shit to “an equitable, green and digital recovery”.
There is also funding of €1.4 billion as part of the European Union’s Cohesion Policy from 2021 to 2027. That funding is co-financed at a national level and add to a total value of €3.5 billion to the economy.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, welcomed the increase.
“With the world facing ever greater challenges from the impact of climate change, conflict and food insecurity, I welcome the increase in Budget 2024 of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ development assistance budget.
“This increase will allow Ireland to reach more people, particularly those impacted by climate change and humanitarian crisis. The provision of an additional €42.5 million in climate finance ensures that we are on schedule to meet our commitment to provide at least €225 million per year in climate finance by 2025,” he said.
Martin also said that Budget 2024 increases investment in supporting the Good Friday Agreement.
“During this time of continued uncertainty in Northern Ireland, I have announced an increase of €2m for the Reconciliation Fund, a 40% increase over 2023, bringing the total to over €7m for the first time in the history of the fund,” he said.
News of the increase in development aid was welcomed by Concern Worldwide CEO David Regan.
“This funding commitment comes at a particularly challenging time with more than 362 million people needing humanitarian assistance.
“The combination of conflict and climate change is driving hunger and the international community needs to respond. Humanitarian need is currently outpacing available resources at an alarming rate.”
Regan said the additional allocation for climate finance was timely and essential and added it was vital to ensure the funding is utilised is the most efficient way and has maximum impact.
ActionAid Ireland CEO Karol Balfe welcome the increase but stated that humanitarian needs are escalating and ireland should go much further in our climate commitments.
“Any increase in the aid budget matters hugely, it is our statement of solidarity and our commitment as a country to end poverty through realising human rights globally, particularly women’s rights. Irish Aid programmes are recognised as world leading.
“However, we must remember that the scale of humanitarian disaster and climate crisis is staggering. 93% of the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis are in debt distress, or at significant risk of debt distress. Acute food insecurity globally continues to escalate, impacting disproportionally women and girls.”
