This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Researchers call for Irish families to take part in study of controversial weedkiller

The Austrian government recently banned glyphosate products over fears that it could cause cancer.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 9:00 AM
19 minutes ago 2,071 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4740317
Researchers want to analyse urine samples for traces of the chemical.
Image: Shutterstock/Bannafarsai_Stock
Researchers want to analyse urine samples for traces of the chemical.
Researchers want to analyse urine samples for traces of the chemical.
Image: Shutterstock/Bannafarsai_Stock

A NEW PROJECT is seeking families to participate in a study to measure exposure to the herbicide glyphosate. 

Researchers at NUI Galway, along with the Institute for Prevention and Occupational Medicine in Bochum, Germany are collecting urine samples from 50 non-farm families, and 50 farm families, to analyse them for traces of glyphosate. 

Specifically, they are seeking families with two parents and one child aged between six and 17 years to provide a sample, as well as complete a questionnaire. 

The herbicide is the active ingredient in over 750 products including the weedkiller RoundUp and is extensively used in agriculture and farming crops. 

It has prompted fears that it is being ingested through the human diet when residue remains on fruit and vegetables. 

The new research fellowship, awarded through the Irish Research Council, follows on from a four-year study that identified low levels of pesticide exposure among professional gardeners and amenity horticulture workers in Ireland. 

A previous NUIG study among horticultural workers also included urine samples being collected and analysed for the detection of glyphosate.

Of the 50 samples analysed, 10 – or 20% – of the participant’s urine samples had detectable trace levels of the chemical. 

Dr Marie Coggins, principal investigator of the Image project, said: “There is a lack of data across Europe on human exposure to chemicals such as pesticides.

“Although detectable levels were low, studies such as this one are required to fully understand how chemical exposures affect human health, and to inform policy and manage exposure.”

Governments across Europe have been reviewing the use of pesticides containing glyphosate over a feared link to cancers. 

Earlier this month, the Austrian government approved a total ban on glyphosate, putting the country on track to becoming the first EU member to forbid all use of it.

A 2015 study by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer found that the herbicide glyphosate was classified as probably carcinogenic to humans, with a Group 2A classification.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie