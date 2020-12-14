#Open journalism No news is bad news

Youtube, Gmail and Google Drive suffer worldwide outages

The issues began shortly before midday.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 14 Dec 2020, 12:08 PM
YOUTUBE, GMAIL AND Google Drive, which are owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, are suffering outages across the world.

According to Downdetector, which provides realtime information about the status of websites, the issues began shortly before midday and users in countries across the globe are affected.

Google has yet to comment on the cause of the issues.

Downdetector statistics show that 48% of people who reported issues with YouTube said they couldn’t access the website, 44% couldn’t watch videos and 6% said they were unable to log-in.

Those who reported problems with Gmail, 75% couldn’t log-in, 17% couldn’t access the website, and 5% were not receiving messages.

TheJournal.ie has been unable to access all three of the platforms. On YouTube, a cartoon image of a monkey appears, along with the message: “Something went wrong…”

On Gmail, an error message reads: “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.”

