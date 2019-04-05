Recruitment under way for new drivers as routes switch to Go-Ahead buses

ONE OF IRELAND’S new bus companies is embarking on a recruitment drive after securing a number of new commuter routes in Leinster.

Go-Ahead Ireland today announced 100 new jobs, including roles for bus drivers, engineers, supervisors and administrative personnel, as well as maintenance and operational support staff.

The new recruits will be based at the firm’s second bus depot in Naas, Co. Kildare where it is planning to invest €4.5 million.

The transport company entered the market last year after securing 24 Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area routes as part of privatisation reforms which saw Dublin Bus routes put out to tender.

The new round of recruitment comes after Go-Ahead won another contract from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to operate six more Dublin commuter routes previously run by Bus Éireann. In a statement, it said today’s announcement “is to facilitate that contract, as well as ongoing growth across the Go-Ahead Ireland business”.

Successful applicants will receive training and their pay package will be €32,000 per year, as well as a contributory pension scheme and possibility of overtime. Earlier this year, Dublin Bus also held an appeal for bus driver applications with pay starting at €632.05 a week, also €32,866 a year.

Prospective Go-Ahead drivers need to hold a full car driving licence for two years or more to qualify for the positions, but the firm also wants to hear from experienced drivers with a category D licence.

Speaking at the announcement, managing director Ed Wills said, “Bus driver roles are great for those who enjoy working with the public and relish being part of a busy environment.”

The NTA has stated that the new six routes, which were previously run by Bus Éireann, will be taken over by Go-Ahead towards the end of 2019.

The new routes will be run from Dublin to Edenderry (120); Tullamore to Enfield (120c); Dublin to Kilmeage (123); Dublin to Portlaoise (124); and Dublin to Newbridge (126) (extensions to Kildare and Rathangan). The NTA has said passengers on these routes “will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels”.