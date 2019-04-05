This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Recruitment under way for new drivers as routes switch to Go-Ahead buses

Successful applicants will receive training and their pay package will be €32,000 per year.

By Ceola Donlon Friday 5 Apr 2019, 2:04 PM
26 minutes ago 2,248 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577869
Go-Ahead buses
Go-Ahead buses
Go-Ahead buses

ONE OF IRELAND’S new bus companies is embarking on a recruitment drive after securing a number of new commuter routes in Leinster. 

Go-Ahead Ireland today announced 100 new jobs, including roles for bus drivers, engineers, supervisors and administrative personnel, as well as maintenance and operational support staff. 

The new recruits will be based at the firm’s second bus depot in Naas, Co. Kildare where it is planning to invest €4.5 million. 

The transport company entered the market last year after securing 24 Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area routes as part of privatisation reforms which saw Dublin Bus routes put out to tender. 

The new round of recruitment comes after Go-Ahead won another contract from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to operate six more Dublin commuter routes previously run by Bus Éireann. In a statement, it said today’s announcement “is to facilitate that contract, as well as ongoing growth across the Go-Ahead Ireland business”. 

Successful applicants will receive training and their pay package will be €32,000 per year, as well as a contributory pension scheme and possibility of overtime. Earlier this year, Dublin Bus also held an appeal for bus driver applications with pay starting at €632.05 a week, also €32,866 a year.

Prospective Go-Ahead drivers need to hold a full car driving licence for two years or more to qualify for the positions, but the firm also wants to hear from experienced drivers with a category D licence.

Speaking at the announcement, managing director Ed Wills said, “Bus driver roles are great for those who enjoy working with the public and relish being part of a busy environment.” 

The NTA has stated that the new six routes, which were previously run by Bus Éireann, will be taken over by Go-Ahead towards the end of 2019.   

The new routes will be run from Dublin to Edenderry (120); Tullamore to Enfield (120c); Dublin to Kilmeage (123); Dublin to Portlaoise (124); and Dublin to Newbridge (126) (extensions to Kildare and Rathangan). The NTA has said passengers on these routes “will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceola Donlon

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie