This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disruption to be 'minimised' ahead of GoSafe strike this weekend

The strike by some GoSafe workers will begin tomorrow morning.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 25 Oct 2019, 8:15 AM
7 minutes ago 289 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866599
The GoSafe strike will begin tomorrow morning.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
The GoSafe strike will begin tomorrow morning.
The GoSafe strike will begin tomorrow morning.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

CAMERA VAN OPERATOR GoSafe has said that disruption will be “minimised” this weekend ahead of a 72-hour strike by Siptu trade union members this weekend. 

The strike, which centres around a dispute over working conditions and union recognition, will begin at 9am tomorrow. 

A spokesperson for GoSafe said that the company had “moved early to ensure disruption caused by Siptu’s action will be minimised”. 

“Safety cameras will continue to be operational over the full weekend,” they said. 

The strike will go ahead despite the company releasing a statement yesterday saying that management and staff had brokered a proposed new agreement on pay and rosters. 

The Bank Holiday weekend is expected to be busy on the roads. Yesterday, Gardaí said they would be stepping up checks during off-peak hours and warned that they would be targeting young, male drivers over the weekend. 

Related Read

24.10.19 Gardaí warn of 'dramatic growth' in drug driving

This industrial action comes after a one-day stoppage on 28 September. Siptu has said that staff have been left with no option but to engage in industrial action. 

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána. 

An Garda Síochána said that it was not commenting on the dispute. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie