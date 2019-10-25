Disruption to be 'minimised' ahead of GoSafe strike this weekend

CAMERA VAN OPERATOR GoSafe has said that disruption will be “minimised” this weekend ahead of a 72-hour strike by Siptu trade union members this weekend.

The strike, which centres around a dispute over working conditions and union recognition, will begin at 9am tomorrow.

A spokesperson for GoSafe said that the company had “moved early to ensure disruption caused by Siptu’s action will be minimised”.

“Safety cameras will continue to be operational over the full weekend,” they said.

The strike will go ahead despite the company releasing a statement yesterday saying that management and staff had brokered a proposed new agreement on pay and rosters.

The Bank Holiday weekend is expected to be busy on the roads. Yesterday, Gardaí said they would be stepping up checks during off-peak hours and warned that they would be targeting young, male drivers over the weekend.

This industrial action comes after a one-day stoppage on 28 September. Siptu has said that staff have been left with no option but to engage in industrial action.

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána said that it was not commenting on the dispute.