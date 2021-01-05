#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Aengus Mac Grianna apologises for role in controversial 'God is rapist' skit on RTÉ

RTÉ has received thousands of complaints about the comedy sketch, which was broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 5:45 PM
8 minutes ago 3,193 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316712
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER RTÉ NEWSREADER Aengus Mac Grianna has apologised for his role in a comedy sketch that depicted God as a rapist, which was broadcast on RTÉ One on New Year’s Eve.

The sketch, which was presented by Mac Grianna, has resulted in a flood of complaints to RTÉ, prompting an apology from the national broadcaster.

Mac Grianna plays the role of a newsreader in the Waterford Whispers skit, describing God as being “the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals”.

“The five-billion-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young middle-eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will before being sentenced to two years in prison, with the last 24 months suspended,” he said in the parody report.

The controversial clip shows an aged man in a white robe being led away from a courthouse by gardaí.

In a tweet today, Mac Grianna said he wanted to apologise for his participation in the sketch and that he is “deeply sorry for the offence, distress and hurt caused. It was wrong for me. It was wrong of me.”

Screenshot 2021-01-05 at 17.38.41 Source: Twitter

RTÉ said yesterday that it has received “approximately 3,500 emails and 1,250 calls” regarding the segment. Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, described the clip as ‘blasphemous’.

The clip is still available on the RTÉ Player but a warning states “viewer discretion is advised”. Mac Grianna retired from RTÉ in 2018.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

