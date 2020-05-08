This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 May, 2020
'She will be dearly missed': Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies aged 82

The news was confirmed by the show’s producer this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 8 May 2020, 10:35 PM
24 minutes ago 7,340 Views 10 Comments
MUCH-LOVED UK Gogglebox participant June Bernicoff has died at the age of 82, the show’s producer has confirmed. 

June and her husband Leon were the first couple to be cast for Channel 4′s Gogglebox back in 2013 and they remained regulars on the show for the first 10 seasons. 

Leon Bernicoff passed away in December 2017. 

The news of June’s death was confirmed in a statement released by the show’s executive producer Tania Alexander this evening.

“A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew,” Alexander said. 

“Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team,” she said. 

“Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.” 

Alexander confirmed that June’s death was not related to Covid-19. 

Following her husband’s death in 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon and June: Our Story, which Alexander described as a “deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair”. 

