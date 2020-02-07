This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Photos: Voting takes place on Gola island off the Donegal coast

The isle lies two kilometres off the north west coast.

By Press Association Friday 7 Feb 2020, 10:40 PM
23 minutes ago 1,552 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4997829

VOTING ON IRELAND’s outer islands took place today as the rest of the nation prepares to cast their ballots in the election tomorrow.

Largely uninhabited Gola island lies two kilometres off the north-west coast and is battered by the Atlantic.

Garda Tom McBride helped presiding officer Nancy Sharkey carry the ballot box from a boat, off the pier and into a waiting car.

general-election-ireland-2020 Eddie Joe McGee casts his ballot paper in the 2020 Irish election on Gola Island off the coast of Donegal, Ireland, with Garda Tom McBride in the next room. Source: PA

Eddie Joe McGee, 65, was born, reared and went to school on Gola.

He lives in retirement a short distance from the whitewashed cottage which doubled as a General Election polling booth today.

Mr McGee said: “I would like to see them putting more money into small islands.

“A lot of tourism comes to the island all summer.

“We have summer camps here, we have students coming from all over the world to visit the island and it would be nice to have the infrastructure to suit them.

“Money seems to be hard to get from Europe or anywhere else and I would like to see it being used wisely rather than wasted on different projects.”

general-election-ireland-2020 Garda Tom McBride with Presiding Officer for Gola Island Nancy Sharkey, carry an election ballot box from the island's harbour. Source: PA

He left the island to go to technical college in 1966 or 1967, and spent much of his career working on houses.

He is a champion of one of Ireland’s most remote areas, which comes to life with tourists in the summer.

Mr McGee said: “There is a lot more work to be done, the roads are really in a bad state, there needs to be a lot of investment in the roads.”

Gola has been largely uninhabited since the 1960s.

Evidence of the island’s heritage remains in the form of the abandoned stone cottages of families who have long since moved to the mainland.

general-election-ireland-2020 Presiding Officer for Gola Island Nancy Sharkey, travels with the ballot box off the coast of Donegal. Source: PA

The polling station was high on a hill overlooking the coastline and battered by high winds.

Mt Errigal formed an imposing backdrop.

In the foreground, white-topped waves whipped by the strong winds lashed the beaches on this island of 30.

Charlie Sweeney travelled from the mainland to vote.

He is unemployed and said the new intake of public representatives face difficult problems.

general-election-ireland-2020 Charlie Sweeney meets Garda Tom McBride after he cast his vote in the election. Source: PA

“On the mainland things have gone downhill a lot,” he said.

“Where we are on the map it is very hard to say who could come in.

“Something has to happen, we have lost banks, post offices, cinemas, there is no nightclub for the young people – things are not great.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie