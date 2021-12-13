Ruth Negga and Belfast receive Golden Globe nominations

IRISH ACTRESS RUTH Negga and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast have received nominations for Golden Globe awards.

Negga has been shortlisted in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film Passing.

Branagh’s Belfast has received seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Song, as well as respective nominations for Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

Jane Campion’s Western drama The Power of the Dog also received seven nominations.

Deaf family drama Coda, sci-fi epic Dune and Will Smith’s tennis biopic King Richard, about the father of Venus and Serena Williams, rounded out the Best Drama category – the Globes’ biggest prize.

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed remake of West Side Story was among the Best Comedy or Musical contenders, while HBO drama Succession topped the Globes’ television section, with five nominations.

Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill and Judi Dench pictured in a scene from Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the Globes, has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption.

The Globes awards party usually features A-listers, but the stars are expected to stay away next month and TV network NBC has dropped its broadcast. It is unclear if a physical ceremony will be held, or if winners will even accept their prizes when they are unveiled on 9 January.

“It’s not going to be the usual event, but we always said that no matter what we would nominate and we would hand out the awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the nominations announcement in Beverly Hills.

“We have a long history of handing out the award and we just wanted to continue to do it like we always have in the past.”

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood’s film award season, but their future has been called into question.

More than 100 Tinseltown publicists wrote to the HFPA in March demanding an end to “discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption.”

The organization has rushed through reforms, including admitting its biggest ever annual intake of new members earlier this year.

‘Collective silence’

But actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have slammed the changes as inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest.

Powerful studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon have said they will not work with the HFPA until more meaningful reforms are made.

The HFPA diversity row was triggered by Los Angeles Times investigation earlier this year showing that the organization did not have a single Black member.

Globes voters have been frequently criticised for omitting strong performances from actors and directors of color from their nominations.

This year, three of the best drama actor nominees were Black, including Smith, Denzel Washington in Tragedy of Macbeth and – arguably the category’s biggest surprise – Mahershala Ali for low-key sci-fi film Swan Song.

Campion and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) landed rare female Best Director nods.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the surprise guest at Monday’s early morning nomination unveiling at a Beverly Hills hotel, reading out multiple categories.

The announcement, usually broadcast on major US television morning shows but this time streamed on the Globes’ YouTube page, was criticised as lackluster.

Trade publication Deadline said the lack of “A-list talent quips, social media congratulations and other marketing bragging about garnering a Globes nom reveals just what a dud this morning was for the HFPA.”

“(I)n the hour after the nominations were unveiled,” wrote the Los Angeles Times, “the reaction from Hollywood was collective silence.”

With reporting from AFP.