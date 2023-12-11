Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IRISH ACTORS CILLIAN Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott have all been nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes.
The three make up half of the nominees in the category, which was announced this afternoon.
Cillian Murphy was nominated for his role in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Oppenheimer, Andrew Scott was nominated for the acclaimed All Of Us Strangers, and Barry Keoghan was nominated for Saltburn.
The other nominees in the category are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon and Colman Domingo for Rustin.
Barbie got the highest number of nominations for any film with nine, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight.
Barbie, which is the year’s top-grossing film worldwide earning more than €1.2 billion, received acting nominations for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, three nominations for best song, and a nomination for its writer-director Greta Gerwig.
Oppenheimer received acting nominations for Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr as well as Cillian Murphy, as well as nominations for best drama and best director, among others.
The two films – collectively dubbed “Barbenheimer” after their releases fell on the same date – dominated the box office, and now have a strong start to Hollywood’s film awards season, which ends with the Oscars in March.
Other movies that proved popular with Globes voters were Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, both earning seven nominations, and Past Lives with five.
The Golden Globes have endured a rough few years, after a Los Angeles Times expose in 2021 showed that the awards’ voting body – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – had no Black members.
That revelation triggered the airing of a wide range of other long-simmering criticisms about the HFPA, including allegations of amateurism and corruption.
Earlier this year the awards were overhauled by a group of private investors. The ceremony will take place on 7 January 2024.
The full list of nominees:
Best film (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best film (Musical or comedy)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Best male actor in a film (Drama)
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Best female actor in a film (Drama)
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best female actor in a film (Musical or comedy)
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best male actor in a film (Musical or comedy)
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best film (animated)
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Wish
Best film – non-English language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best female actor in a supporting role in any film
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks -The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best male actor in a supporting role in any film
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Celine Song – Past Lives
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Best screenplay
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Best original score
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Best original song
Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros Move
Road to Freedom – Rustin
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Cinematic and box office achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros Movie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site