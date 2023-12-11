Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes

IRISH ACTORS CILLIAN Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott have all been nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes.

The three make up half of the nominees in the category, which was announced this afternoon.

Cillian Murphy was nominated for his role in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Oppenheimer, Andrew Scott was nominated for the acclaimed All Of Us Strangers, and Barry Keoghan was nominated for Saltburn.

The other nominees in the category are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon and Colman Domingo for Rustin.

Barbie got the highest number of nominations for any film with nine, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight.

Barbie, which is the year’s top-grossing film worldwide earning more than €1.2 billion, received acting nominations for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, three nominations for best song, and a nomination for its writer-director Greta Gerwig.

Oppenheimer received acting nominations for Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr as well as Cillian Murphy, as well as nominations for best drama and best director, among others.

The two films – collectively dubbed “Barbenheimer” after their releases fell on the same date – dominated the box office, and now have a strong start to Hollywood’s film awards season, which ends with the Oscars in March.

Other movies that proved popular with Globes voters were Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, both earning seven nominations, and Past Lives with five.

The Golden Globes have endured a rough few years, after a Los Angeles Times expose in 2021 showed that the awards’ voting body – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – had no Black members.

That revelation triggered the airing of a wide range of other long-simmering criticisms about the HFPA, including allegations of amateurism and corruption.

Earlier this year the awards were overhauled by a group of private investors. The ceremony will take place on 7 January 2024.

The full list of nominees:

Best film (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best film (Musical or comedy)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

The Holdovers

Poor Things

Best male actor in a film (Drama)

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best female actor in a film (Drama)

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best female actor in a film (Musical or comedy)

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best male actor in a film (Musical or comedy)

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best film (animated)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Wish

Best film – non-English language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best female actor in a supporting role in any film

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks -The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best male actor in a supporting role in any film

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Celine Song – Past Lives

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Best screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Best original score

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Best original song

Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros Move

Road to Freedom – Rustin

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros Movie