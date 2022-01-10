#Open journalism No news is bad news

NI film Belfast among winners at untelevised Golden Globe Awards

The black-and-white film about a family during the Troubles was nominated for several award categories.

By AFP Monday 10 Jan 2022, 8:46 AM
NORTHERN IRISH FILMMAKER and actor Kenneth Branagh has won the best screenplay award at this year’s Golden Globes for his film ‘Belfast’. 

The black-and-white film about a family during the Troubles in NI is considered to be a strong award season contender. It stars Jamie Dornan, Catríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds.

It was also nominated for a number of other categories at the Golden Globes, including best picture, best director and best supporting actor. It lost out in all but the best screenplay category.

The Power of the Dog and West Side Story won the top film prizes at the untelevised Golden Globes, with awards unveiled via a live blog last night without any of the usual A-list glamour.

The awards, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power of the Dog became only the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake claimed top honors for best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the prizes for best actor and actress in film dramas for their turns in King Richard and Being the Ricardos.

But none of the stars were present as usual at the Beverly Hilton, with the ceremony held behind closed doors.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown’s biggest party – in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, the HFPA did not offer a livestream, and the event failed to take off on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.

A Los Angeles Times expose last year found the HFPA had no Black members, opening the floodgates for criticism from across Hollywood including from A-list stars such as Tom Cruise.

Since the scandal broke, the HFPA has rushed through reforms, admitting its biggest ever annual intake, including several Black and other minority members.

It has banned members from accepting lavish gifts and hotel stays from studios courting their votes, and highlighted its philanthropic work.

Succession, HBO’s programme about a media tycoon’s warring family, topped the television side with three prizes including best drama.

© AFP 2022 and additional reporting by Orla Dwyer

