Agriculture Minister apologises after attending golf function with over 80 attendees

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Dara Calleary has apologised “unreservedly” after attending a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel last night.

The Irish Examiner this evening reported that the Oireachtas Golf Society event to celebrate its 50th anniversary was held at a function room at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway last night.

81 people attended the event, with people split into two separate rooms.

The Examiner reported that up to 10 people were seated at tables.

Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary was in attendance at the event.

In a statement this evening, Calleary apologised “unreservedly” for attending the event.

“Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly,” Calleary said.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone. We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time,” he said.

“I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”

Reacting to the revelations tonight, RISE TD Paul Murphy said it was “scandalous”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“One day after the new guidelines were announced, the ‘Oireachtas Golf Society’ broke them,” he tweeted.

“One rule for 80 figures from the political establishment, another for ordinary people.”

A spokesperson for the Station House Hotel told the Irish Examiner that they consulted with the Irish Hotels Federation, who told them the event could go ahead with fewer than 50 people in each side of the room.

“My understanding of dining arrangements is that in any dining room it has to be fewer than 50,” the spokesperson said.

“There were 81 people at the event who dined with us, divided into 45 and 36. It’s not a Mickey Mouse partition, it’s a proper physical structure that divides two rooms, but it can be removed.”