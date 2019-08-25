This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six golf fans injured following lightning strikes at PGA Tour Championship

A number of people were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees on the course.

By AFP Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 7:45 AM
21 minutes ago 1,208 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4781371
A general view of the 9th hole at the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
Image: Debby Wong/PA Images
A general view of the 9th hole at the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
A general view of the 9th hole at the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
Image: Debby Wong/PA Images

AT LEAST SIX people have been injured after lightning struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday.

Four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, showering debris over nearby fans.

Paramedics treated the four spectators, while two other injured fans also received treatment before being hospitalised.

“Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Dramatic slow motion footage of the incident screened by NBC television showed a lightning bolt hitting a large tree near the fans before bursting into flames.

The lightning strikes hit the course shortly after players had been removed for safety reasons as storms rolled into the area.

Play is set resume on Sunday at 8am local time (12pm GMT).

“The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance,” the PGA Tour added.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie