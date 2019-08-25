Six golf fans injured following lightning strikes at PGA Tour Championship

A general view of the 9th hole at the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

AT LEAST SIX people have been injured after lightning struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday.

Four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, showering debris over nearby fans.

Paramedics treated the four spectators, while two other injured fans also received treatment before being hospitalised.

“Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Dramatic slow motion footage of the incident screened by NBC television showed a lightning bolt hitting a large tree near the fans before bursting into flames.

The lightning strikes hit the course shortly after players had been removed for safety reasons as storms rolled into the area.

Play is set resume on Sunday at 8am local time (12pm GMT).

“The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance,” the PGA Tour added.

