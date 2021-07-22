#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Advertisement

'Golfgate' case against current TD, former senator and two hoteliers is adjourned to October

The court was told the case could take three days if it goes to a full hearing.

By John Fallon Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 12:32 PM
56 minutes ago 3,310 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5502520
Galway West TD Noel Grealish. (File)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Galway West TD Noel Grealish. (File)
Galway West TD Noel Grealish. (File)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE CASE AGAINST two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising a controversial golf dinner during Covid-19 restrictions last summer has been adjourned until October.

None of the four men appeared during a brief hearing which lasted less than five minutes before Clifden District Court in Co Galway this morning but all four were legally represented.

The court was told that the case could take three days if it goes to a full hearing.

They were summoned in relation to an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel in the Connemara town last August.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55) from Carnmore in Galway and former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (75) from The Square, Castlepollard in Westmeath, were summoned before the court.

John Sweeney (60), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, were also before the court on a similar summons.

The four face a similar summons that on 19 August 2020 they organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The offence, contrary to Section 31A(6)(a) and (12) of the Health Act 1947 (as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020), is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

90108174 Former senator Donie Cassidy, pictured in 2008. (File) Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Deputy Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event and Mr Cassidy was president.

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, and leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer, all resigned their positions last year after attending the function.

Solicitor JJ Mannion, acting on behalf of Mr Cassidy and Deputy Grealish’s solicitor Shane McSweeney, requested a disclosure order for statements in relation to his clients.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Solicitor Gerry Allen, acting on behalf of the Sweeneys, made a similar disclosure order for statements.

Barrister John Berry, instructed by the Galway State solicitor William Kennedy, said there was no difficulty with the disclosure orders and suggested an adjournment to the September sitting of Clifden District Court. He said that the case could take three days to be heard.

Judge Marie Keane was informed by Mr Mannion, who is based in Clifden, that the September sitting is usually very busy as it is the annual licensing court and he suggested an adjournment to October.

She adjourned the matter to October 28 for mention only and to fix a hearing date.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie