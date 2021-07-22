'Golfgate' case against current TD, former senator and two hoteliers is adjourned to October

THE CASE AGAINST two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising a controversial golf dinner during Covid-19 restrictions last summer has been adjourned until October.

None of the four men appeared during a brief hearing which lasted less than five minutes before Clifden District Court in Co Galway this morning but all four were legally represented.

The court was told that the case could take three days if it goes to a full hearing.

They were summoned in relation to an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel in the Connemara town last August.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55) from Carnmore in Galway and former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (75) from The Square, Castlepollard in Westmeath, were summoned before the court.

John Sweeney (60), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, were also before the court on a similar summons.

The four face a similar summons that on 19 August 2020 they organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The offence, contrary to Section 31A(6)(a) and (12) of the Health Act 1947 (as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020), is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

Former senator Donie Cassidy, pictured in 2008. (File) Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Deputy Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event and Mr Cassidy was president.

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, and leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer, all resigned their positions last year after attending the function.

Solicitor JJ Mannion, acting on behalf of Mr Cassidy and Deputy Grealish’s solicitor Shane McSweeney, requested a disclosure order for statements in relation to his clients.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Solicitor Gerry Allen, acting on behalf of the Sweeneys, made a similar disclosure order for statements.

Barrister John Berry, instructed by the Galway State solicitor William Kennedy, said there was no difficulty with the disclosure orders and suggested an adjournment to the September sitting of Clifden District Court. He said that the case could take three days to be heard.

Judge Marie Keane was informed by Mr Mannion, who is based in Clifden, that the September sitting is usually very busy as it is the annual licensing court and he suggested an adjournment to October.

She adjourned the matter to October 28 for mention only and to fix a hearing date.