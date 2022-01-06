Golfgate back in the spotlight this morning as two-day court hearing begins

THE CASE AGAINST two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the ‘Golfgate’ dinner during Covid restrictions last year will get underway later today.

The case will be heard at Galway District Court over the next two days.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (76), John Sweeney (61), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, face charges in relation to an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel in the Connemara town in August 2020.

Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event and Cassidy was president.

The four men face a similar summons that on 19 August 2020 they organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The offence, contrary to Section 31A(6)(a) and (12) of the Health Act 1947 (as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020), is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

The trial was moved out of Clifden Courthouse to facilitate the number of witnesses due to attend and the media interest.