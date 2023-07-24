How The Good Bike Project turned one act of kindness into 2,000

THE GOOD BIKE Project started unexpectedly with a sudden request.

Paul McQuaid, owner of River Cycles bike shop and leader of Good Bike Project explains: “ I got a text message one Sunday morning from a friend of mine, suggesting that I give two bicycles to a Ukrainian lady for her children.”

McQuaid’s friend explained that the woman needed a way for the kids to get to school.

McQuaid gifted three bikes of his own to the woman and her two children. After witnessing the positive effect it had on the family he decided he wanted to do more for Ukrainians living in Ireland.

This project started in May 2022 and now has given out 2,000 refurbished bikes to Ukrainian refugees.

Olga Aranovska fled Kyiv in September last year with her two young children. When she heard about the Good Bike Project she immediately wrote an email and quickly heard back. Prior to receiving a bike it would take more than an hour to get between school and her living accommodation but now it takes only 20 minutes.

“It’s improved my life, it saved my time and saved my money,” she said.

This same sentiment is echoed by many other refugees the project has helped. One family with five children have reported back that they are now enjoying their cycle to school every morning.

Prisoners from Mountjoy have become involved in the project. Liam O’Dwyer of the Irish Red Cross facilitated this, explains Liam O’Dwyer, international migration advisor with the Irish Red Cross.

“The prison authorities were in agreement and the men themselves were delighted to help us in the workshop,” he said, adding that the men take pride in the work.

Some prisoners have used this as an opportunity to improve their skill set. “There are two guys in Mountjoy who actually have developed an expertise in cleaning the metalwork,” says O’Dwyer.

He added that the central theme of the project was integration.

“It’s about enabling Ukrainian people to actually access services here in the country,” O’Dwyer said.

After giving out its 2,000th bike last week, the project does not plan to slow down. McQuaid encourages the public to donate any bikes that are not being used.

“Get them to us. We’re storing them and put them to good use,” he said.