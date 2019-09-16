This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DUP and Sinn Féin put 'grave pressure' on Good Friday Agreement, says Northern Ireland negotiator

A former top official in the Department of Foreign Affairs made the comments at an event in Trinity this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 16 Sep 2019, 9:41 PM
40 minutes ago 3,707 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812195
Rory Montgomery said that both the DUP and Sinn Féin had undermined John Hume's vision for the Good Friday Agreement.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images
Rory Montgomery said that both the DUP and Sinn Féin had undermined John Hume's vision for the Good Friday Agreement.
Rory Montgomery said that both the DUP and Sinn Féin had undermined John Hume's vision for the Good Friday Agreement.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

THE GOOD FRIDAY Agreement has been under “grave pressure” for years ever since Sinn Fein and the DUP took over top roles in the Northern Ireland government, a senior negotiator of the agreement has said.

Speaking at an event in Trinity College Dublin this evening, a former top official in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Rory Montgomery, who helped negotiate the Good Friday Agreement, warned that Sinn Féin and the DUP had both damaged the principles of “understanding and reconciliation” that underpinned the document. 

Montgomery retired from the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier this year. 

Ever since the 2016 referendum in the UK, many have warned that Brexit has threatened the landmark 1998 peace agreement. These fears have increased in recent months as concern has grown that the UK is heading towards a no-deal exit.

Montgomery told the audience that while Brexit had “damaged the fabric of the Good Friday Agreement”, it had been under strain long before the 2016 vote. 

Former SDLP leader John Hume’s vision of understanding and reconciliation, Montgomery said, had been put “under grave pressure ever since the DUP and Sinn Féin took over the running of the executive”. 

In 2007, after years of negotiations to end direct rule, then-DUP leader Ian Paisley and Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness were sworn in as first and deputy first ministers in Stormont. 

Northern Ireland has been without a government for nearly three years after Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister over a row with the DUP. 

Since then, concerns have grown that the region is again heading towards direct rule from London. 

“The Good Friday Agreement was entirely a top down process,” he said this evening, adding that grassroots movements played only a small role in solving the decades-long violence. 

“It wasn’t until political leadership was exercised,” he said, that action was taken to end the conflict. 

The event, part of the university’s ‘Behind the Headlines’ series of talks, saw a panel discuss the future of Ireland and the prospect of a border poll. 

Alongside Montgomery, speakers included award-winning Northern Irish writer Jan Carson and Trinity law professor Dr David Kenny, as well as Trinty’s Dr Etain Tannam, an expert on British-Irish relations. 

Kenny and Tannam, alongside academics from the UK and Northern Ireland, are involved in a new project examining the practicalities of a border poll and a united Ireland. 

Related Reads

12.09.19 Road blocks, protests and a hard border: UK's Northern Ireland plans 'likely to prove unsustainable'
11.09.19 A Scottish court declared prorogation unlawful - so what happens next?
05.08.19 How no-deal Brexit makes direct rule nearly inevitable in Northern Ireland

Diaspora referendum

Montgomery also suggested that any referendum on giving Irish people living abroad a vote in the presidential election might not pass. 

Such a referendum has long been promised but has been beset by delays. The Sunday Business Post reported last weekend that the referendum would be delayed again by Brexit. 

Describing it as a “sensitive question”, he said that “potentially you have far more people interested in voting living in Northern than living in Britain, let alone in the the US or France or wherever”. 

Adding that he was interested to see if such a referendum would succeed, he said he wasn’t “100% sure it will”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie