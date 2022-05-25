The Good Information Podcast: China, The EU and You

THE THIRD EPISODE of The Good Information Podcast takes a closer look at Ireland and the EU’s relationship with China, and where we can expect it to go next.

Host Susan Daly is joined by our reporters who spent a month diving into the different facets of Ireland’s trade, cultural and political ties with Xi Jinping’s powerhouse nation.

We also look at findings from an independent Ireland Thinks poll which found that while Irish people believe that China will soon be the most powerful nation on earth, an overwhelming majority are deeply distrustful of its government.

So what influence, if any, can Ireland affect through its relationship with China?

