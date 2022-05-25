#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 May 2022
The Good Information Podcast: China, The EU and You

The Good Information Podcast looks at the evolving relationship between Ireland, the EU and China.

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10:30 AM
55 minutes ago 249 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5772498
Image: Rolling News
Image: Rolling News

THE THIRD EPISODE of The Good Information Podcast takes a closer look at Ireland and the EU’s relationship with China, and where we can expect it to go next.

Host Susan Daly is joined by our reporters who spent a month diving into the different facets of Ireland’s trade, cultural and political ties with Xi Jinping’s powerhouse nation.

We also look at findings from an independent Ireland Thinks poll which found that while Irish people believe that China will soon be the most powerful nation on earth, an overwhelming majority are deeply distrustful of its government. 

So what influence, if any, can Ireland affect through its relationship with China? 

The Good Information Podcast is available on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Previous episodes can be found here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

