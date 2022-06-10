#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Good Information Podcast: Gender equality - why Ireland is not as equal as it might seem

How far are Irish women from equality, and what is standing in their way?

By Carl Kinsella Friday 10 Jun 2022, 9:39 AM
BY MANY METRICS, Ireland is considered to be one of the most equal societies in the EU in which to be a woman.

However, in reporting on gender equality in Ireland, The Good Information Project found that the headline figures can be misleading, and that women still lag behind in terms of employment opportunities, financial parity and representation in key arenas such as business, politics and medicine.

This episode of The Good Information Podcast explores not just the ways in which Ireland is failing to ensure that women are given the same opportunities, but also looks at the wide gap in perception between men and women when it comes to the issue.

We also look at the abuse faced by Irish women online, a scourge that has only gotten worse since the onset of the pandemic. 

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on gender equality here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

