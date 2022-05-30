#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 30 May 2022
The Good Information Podcast: Making public transport accessible, sustainable and efficient

Public transports needs to be frequent, local and affordable if we want more people to use it.

By Carl Kinsella Monday 30 May 2022, 9:42 AM
AMBITION AND INVESTMENT are the keys to unlocking Ireland’s potential when it comes to public transport, according to Episode 5 of The Good Information Podcast.

The latest episode in our 15-part series takes a look at the state of public transport in Ireland, and what ideas are on the table to improve accessibility, efficiency and sustainability. 

The Journal reporter Lauren Boland joins host Susan Daly to discuss how we can provide smart, user-friendly public transport – and what we can learn from European cities that have prioritised local, frequent public transport over individual car journeys. Some of the more ambitious suggestions include congestions charges, and a moratorium on building roads altogether.

Episode 5 of The Good Information Podcast is available below, and anywhere you get your podcasts.

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on public transport here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

