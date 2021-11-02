#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 November 2021
Watch Live: What must Ireland and Europe do to tackle climate change?

The Good Information Project’s sold-out public event in Athlone on climate change & COP26 kicks off at 7pm.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 6:23 PM
TUNE IN TO The Good Information Project’s panel discussion on the climate crisis and COP26 live from Athlone from 7pm this evening as we put your questions to climate experts and politicians.

DCU’s Dr Dave Robbins, whose work heavily focuses on media representations of climate change, will MC tonight’s panel for an audience of The Journal readers, local organisations, and everyone watching from home.

Tonight’s panellists include:

  • Peter Thorne, climatologist and professor at Maynooth University. Peter was an expert advisor to the Citizen’s Assembly and an independent advisor to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action. He is a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council.
  • Colm Markey (FG) MEP and member of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Colm is a dairy farmer and former President of Macra na Feirme. He sees his political priorities as “boosting rural economies during the green and digital transition”.
  • Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party) MEP and a lifelong environmental campaigner who worked with Greenpeace for twenty years. Grace was named the fifth most influential MEP on Green policies in the European Parliament in 2021.
  • Deirdre Duff is a campaigner with the group Friends of the Earth, an organisation that has campaigned for a world with zero pollution for 50 years.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

