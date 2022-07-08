#Open journalism No news is bad news

Weekend weather forecast looking good as Ireland to experience temperatures of up to 23 degrees

Dare we say it’s BBQ weather.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Jul 2022, 8:09 AM
People enjoying the sunshine in Dublin earlier this year.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE WEEKEND WEATHER forecast is looking very nice right now with temperatures potentially hitting 23 degrees today and tomorrow. 

Forecasters over at Met Éireann have predicted that today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening.

They said it is expected to be mostly cloudy in the north with some patchy drizzle possible near north and northwest coasts.

The highest temperatures we can expect are between 16 to 23 degrees, and it’ll be warmest in the southeast with light west to northwest breezes.

It’s also expected to be very mild and humid tonight with temperatures only dipping down to around 14 degrees. 

There’s a very similar day forecast for tomorrow. 

However, the mercury is to rise even further on Sunday and Monday with temperatures of 27 degrees forecast in certain areas. 

Warning

As a result of the expected good weather, Dogs Trust Ireland is reminding dog owners to keep their pets safe.

Niamh Curran Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, urged anyone who thinks their dog may be suffering from heatstroke to contact a local vet.

“It is vital you do this as quickly as you can to give your dog the best chance of making a recovery. Move your dog to a cool, shaded area and dial the vet on speakerphone. Describe the symptoms your dog is experiencing and tell them that you think they may be suffering from heatstroke. While driving to the vet, drive with the windows down or air-conditioning on – this should help to reduce your dog’s core temperature.

“If you have to wait for transport to the vet, try to encourage your dog to drink small amounts of room-temperature water if they are alert, and gently pour small amounts of cool water on their body. The main goal of treating heatstroke is to lower your dog’s body temperature to normal as early as possible, but not so quickly that you cause them to go into shock.”

