Google staff told to work from home after employee reports 'flu-like symptoms' amid Covid-19 fears

GOOGLE HAS ASKED the majority of its 8,000 employees to work from home after a staff member reported flu-like symptoms amid growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow.”

The company has asked all its staff members based in Dublin to work from home.

The person who is sick has not been diagnosed with Covid-19.

A spokesperson said “out of an abundance of caution”, employees who were in close contact with the person in question have been told “to work from home and to monitor their health until we have greater clarity into whether they’re at any risk”.

They added that the work-from-home day will be used to “test our operational readiness and ensure our ability to perform at full capacity” in the period has to be extended.

“This is not the first Google office we have closed for a day or more — we have been doing this for some time now as we prioritise worker safety and manage a dynamic situation,” they added.