Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Google reveals Ireland’s top searches in days following Covid-19 roadmap release

By Press Association Wednesday 6 May 2020, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 14,534 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093139
Image: Shutterstock/mirtmirt
Image: Shutterstock/mirtmirt

IRISH PEOPLE WERE most concerned about when they could go to the hairdresser as the coronavirus restrictions are eased, according to Google Trends.

Google Trends has revealed the top ten most googled questions posed to the search engine by people in Ireland from 1 to 4 May.

That time period began when Taoiseach Leo Vardakar unveiled the country’s five-phase plan for easing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Topping the list was the question as to when hairdressers will reopen in Ireland.

Under the plan, hairdressers are not due to reopen until phase four – on 20 July.

The second most searched questions were when pubs will reopen, followed by when golf courses will reopen.

In terms of sport, golf and tennis will be permitted in phase one while close-contact sports such as rugby will have to wait until phase five (10 August).

The top ten

  1. When will hairdressers open in Ireland?
  2. When will pubs open in Ireland?
  3. When will golf courses open in Ireland?
  4. When will Penneys open again?
  5. When will driving test centres open?
  6. When will hotels open in Ireland?
  7. When will creches open in Ireland?
  8. When will McDonald’s open again in Ireland?
  9. When are NCT centres open again?
  10. When will Dublin airport open?

Related Read

01.05.20 Key dates: Here's the plan for unwinding restrictions and getting life in Ireland back to normal

The question of holidays and travel was also to the forefront of people’s minds, with people googling when they could travel and fly again.

When can…? – Top questions in Ireland (1 – 4 May)

  1. When can we travel again?
  2. When can hairdressers open again?
  3. When can we fly again?
  4. When can dentists go back to work?
  5. When can hotels reopen?
  6. When can gyms reopen in Ireland?
  7. When can beauty salons reopen?
  8. When can restaurants reopen?
  9. When can grandparents see their grandchildren?
  10. When can dog groomers reopen?
Press Association

