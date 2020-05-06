Google reveals Ireland’s top searches in days following Covid-19 roadmap release

IRISH PEOPLE WERE most concerned about when they could go to the hairdresser as the coronavirus restrictions are eased, according to Google Trends.

Google Trends has revealed the top ten most googled questions posed to the search engine by people in Ireland from 1 to 4 May.

That time period began when Taoiseach Leo Vardakar unveiled the country’s five-phase plan for easing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Topping the list was the question as to when hairdressers will reopen in Ireland.

Under the plan, hairdressers are not due to reopen until phase four – on 20 July.

The second most searched questions were when pubs will reopen, followed by when golf courses will reopen.

In terms of sport, golf and tennis will be permitted in phase one while close-contact sports such as rugby will have to wait until phase five (10 August).

The top ten

When will hairdressers open in Ireland? When will pubs open in Ireland? When will golf courses open in Ireland? When will Penneys open again? When will driving test centres open? When will hotels open in Ireland? When will creches open in Ireland? When will McDonald’s open again in Ireland? When are NCT centres open again? When will Dublin airport open?

The question of holidays and travel was also to the forefront of people’s minds, with people googling when they could travel and fly again.

When can…? – Top questions in Ireland (1 – 4 May)