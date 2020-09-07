This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Google cancels plan to lease large office space in Dublin

The Sorting Office space is 202,000 sq feet in size.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Sep 2020, 9:45 PM
50 minutes ago 21,969 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5198427
File image of Google sign on glass building.
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography

GOOGLE HAS CANCELLED its plan to lease a 202,000 sq feet office space in Dublin’s docklands, a spokesperson has confirmed. 

The Irish Times reported in October 2019 that Google had entered talks to rent the Sorting Office, a seven-storey office block being developed in the Dublin docklands area. 

A spokesperson for Google told TheJournal.ie: “After much deliberation, Google has decided not to proceed with leasing the Sorting Office.

“We are grateful to Mapletree for all their work with us, and wish them well in the successful letting of this excellent office building. We continue to invest in our Irish operations.”

Mapletree is a real estate company headquartered in Singapore. 

Bloomberg, which first reported the story this evening, said the space can accommodate up to 2,000 workers. 

Google employs 8,000 people in Ireland. The company said in July that most of its employees will be allowed to work from home until July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The 202,000 sq ft office space is a former An Post site that has been “transformed” into a modern commercial development, the property development company behind the site, Marlet, said. 

It will have a roof garden, a gym and over 300 bike spaces, according to its website. 

Google’s main headquarters in Dublin is located on Barrow Street in the city centre area.  

