Google employees 'will need to be vaccinated' before returning to offices

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, made the announcement to employees this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 10:24 AM
48 minutes ago 5,648 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509089
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

GOOGLE HAS TOLD employees that it is rolling out a policy that its workforce must be vaccinated before returning to work in offices.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO made the announcement in an email to the company’s more than 130,000 employees worldwide this morning.

Pichai said that the tech giant is now aiming to have most of its workforce back to its offices by 18 October instead of its previous target date of 1 September.

“First, anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months,” he said. 

Pichadid not give specifics about countries and did not mention its Dublin base but did say that the protocol will vary with local regulations.

dublinireland-march152021googleofficeatone Google's Dublin office block was not mentioned directly by Pichai. Source: Shutterstock

The vaccination requirement will be first introduced at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, and other US offices. Later it will be extended to the more than 40 other countries where Google operates, including Ireland.

“The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area.

“You’ll get guidance from your local leads about how this will affect you, and we’ll also share more details on an exceptions process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons,” he added. 

The company said the decision to delay the company’s return to offices was associated with the spread of the Delta variant. 

“At the same time, we recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office.

“This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it,” Pichai added. 

Facebook, which has offices in Ireland, announced yesterday that they are also to introduce the vaccination requirement in their US offices.

Niall O'Connor
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

