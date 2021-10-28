Boil water notice in place for over 7,000 people in Wexford

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Gorey, Co Wexford, estimated to impact some 7,500 people in the southeast of the country.

Irish Water said the notice is in place due to issues at the water treatment plant, which may have compromised the water quality.

The notice was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE.

Some of the areas which must boil their water before drinking include Gorey Hill, Gorey Corporation lands, Ramsford Park, Ballytegan, Clonattin Upper, Clonattin Lower, Gorey Bridge and Midlands.

Source: Irish Water

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

These are the actions that should be taken: