Boil water notice in place for over 7,000 people in Wexford

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Gorey, Co Wexford, estimated to impact some 7,500 people in the southeast of the country.
Irish Water said the notice is in place due to issues at the water treatment plant, which may have compromised the water quality.
The notice was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE.
Some of the areas which must boil their water before drinking include Gorey Hill, Gorey Corporation lands, Ramsford Park, Ballytegan, Clonattin Upper, Clonattin Lower, Gorey Bridge and Midlands.
Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:
- Drinking
- Drinks made with water
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
- Brushing of teeth
- Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
These are the actions that should be taken:
- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (such as washing salads)
- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling
- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (possibly with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink
- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water
- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
- Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
- If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.
