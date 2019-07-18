This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New M11 motorway from Gorey to Enniscorthy opens today

The motorway cost €400 million.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 9:27 AM
17 minutes ago 2,255 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4729342
Image: Shutterstock/Ceri Breeze
Image: Shutterstock/Ceri Breeze

A NEW MOTORWAY from Gorey to Enniscorthy will open today. 

Construction began on the €400 million M11 in October 2015.

The entire project, which saw a bypass built from Gorey to Enniscorthy, saw 42km of new road being built. 

The motorway incorporates a new 27km road from the end of the Gorey bypass at Clogh to the townland of Scurlocksbush, south of Enniscorthy. 

It includes an 8km single carriageway bypass to the west of Enniscorthy, a 4km dual carriageway section linking the old N11 and N80, as well as improvements to a number of side roads. 

On-the-ground work on the site has been ongoing on the motorway scheme since early 2016. 

Transport Infrastructure has hailed the new motorway as making journeys safer and also as a boost for jobs in the local area. 

A spokesperson for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said that the new motorway design was “four times safer” than the old single-carriage network and would reduce “head-on collision rates”. 

They also promised “higher time saving benefits at peak travel times and at weekends when there is more traffic congestion”. 

“It is predicted that the average journey time savings for motorists between using the existing N11 route and using the new M11 motorway will be approximately 15 minutes in addition to the time savings already being experienced along the new sections of the M11 motorway,” the spokesperson said.

Also on the east side of the country, Transport Infrastructure Ireland is working on the construction of an N25 New Ross Bypass, which will see the longest bridge in Ireland constructed across the River Barrow. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie