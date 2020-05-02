Man (30s) arrested after three vehicles set alight and €70k worth of damage caused in Gorey

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a number of incidents of criminal damage that took place in Gorey, Co Wexford in the early hours this morning.

Three vehicles – two cars and a van – were significantly damaged by fire in two separate locations in the area.

A container belonging to a retail premises was damaged by fire and a small amount of damage was also caused to a garda patrol car while gardaí attended the scene.

The total value of the damage caused is estimated to be €70,000.

The man was arrested at the scene and he was taken to Enniscorthy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.