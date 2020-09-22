Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is at the scene of a large gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.
The fire service was made aware of the wildfire in Glencullen this morning and firefighters from Rathfarnham station attended. Staff from Coillte also attended.
Dublin Fire Brigade said a strong breeze is driving the smoke over a wide area.
People who are affected by the smoke in their area are advised to close all of their windows as a precaution.
