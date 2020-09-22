#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin Fire Brigade battles gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

The fire service said a strong breeze is driving the smoke over a wide area.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 10:57 AM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is at the scene of a large gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

The fire service was made aware of the wildfire in Glencullen this morning and firefighters from Rathfarnham station attended. Staff from Coillte also attended.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a strong breeze is driving the smoke over a wide area.

People who are affected by the smoke in their area are advised to close all of their windows as a precaution.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

