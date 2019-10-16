GoSafe speed camera workers announce 72-hour strike over bank holiday weekend

MEMBERS OF THE trade union Siptu working for the national speed camera van operator GoSafe have announced a 72-hour work stoppage over the bank holiday weekend.

The work stoppage, centring around a dispute over working conditions and union recognition, will begin at 9am on Saturday, 26 October.

The members have also commenced additional industrial action today.

This action comes after a one-day stoppage on 28 September.

“Our members have been left with no option other than to escalate this dispute with a 72-hour work stoppage and by implementing industrial action in the form of refusing to operate the Telogis tracking system which monitors their work activity,” Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said.

Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management which has refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.

Siptu claims the workers have tried to address the issues through State industrial relations mechanisms.

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has called on Minister of Justice Charlie Flanagan to ensure speed cameras are in place this bank holiday weekend.

“We know that excessive speed is involved in many cases of road traffic death or injury. While some people might joke about the speed cameras being out of operation, the sad truth is that over a thousand people have died on our roads in the last six years, and tens of thousands have been injured,” Howlin said.

“Road deaths have decreased due to safety measures being put into place, including speed cameras and enforcement of penalties. It is the duty of the Minister for Justice to ensure that speed cameras are in operation this weekend,” he said.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána for comment.